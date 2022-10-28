Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Fiji v Scotland Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Kingston Park, Newcastle Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Salford full-back Ryan Brierley will return from injury for Scotland's final World Cup group game against Fiji.

An elbow injury meant Brierley missed the 84-0 loss to Australia in Coventry.

Centre Bayley Liu and prop Sam Luckley, who both missed the Kangaroos game on 21 October because of illness, are also back in Nathan Graham's 19-man squad for Saturday's match in Newcastle.

Scotland are all-but eliminated after losing both group matches so far to Italy and Australia by heavy margins.

The Bravehearts would need to beat Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the past three World Cups, by at least 66 points to stand any chance of going through.

With Italy facing Australia in their final group game, Fiji are in pole position to go through to the quarter-finals alongside the Kangaroos from Group B.

Brierley, one of the most experienced players in the Scotland squad, is likely to move into a half-back role against Fiji as Bailey Hayward is unable to play because of an elbow injury.

Scotland squad: Russell, Hellewell, Buchanan, Walmsley, Brierley, Bayliss-Brow, Hood, Luckley, Aitken, Linnett, Bell, Schneider, Bain, Graham, Teanby, Gahan, Dixon, Liu, Ferguson.