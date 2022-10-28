Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Brierley scored a try in each of Salford Red Devils' Super League play-off games at the end of the 2022 season

Salford Red Devils full-back Ryan Brierley has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for a further three years.

The 30-year-old moved to the Red Devils from Leigh Centurions for 2022 and made 26 appearances for the club in 2022.

Brierley scored 12 tries for the club in his debut campaign, helping them to a Super League play-off place.

"Salford people are my people and the responsibility that comes with this shirt is a privilege," he said.

"I'm hungry to get going next season, under Rowls [head coach Paul Rowley] and alongside these remarkable group of lads, I know we can challenge for trophies.

"It's fantastic news for the club that Ryan is going to continue his Super League journey with Salford," Rowley added.

"Ryan was a top performer last season and is very much a leader amongst the group. On a personal level, I have total trust in him and to be able to have Ryan in my playing group and continue our rugby journey together is both rewarding and enjoyable in equal measures."