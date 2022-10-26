Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Williams (right) captained England in their warm-up clash with Fiji

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Greece Venue : Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates : Saturday 29 October Kick-off : 14:30 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A game against Greece at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with Sam Tomkins rested.

Head coach Shaun Wane is set to make changes after his side qualified for the quarter-finals with impressive victories over Samoa and France.

Second rows Joe Batchelor and Kai Pearce-Paul, the only players yet to feature, will make their debuts.

Centre Kallum Watkins was injured in the 42-18 win over France last week.

As well as Tomkins, hooker Michael McIlorum, centre Herbie Farnworth and second rower Elliott Whitehead are also rested.

The St Helens trio of Tom Makinson, Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees all return after sitting out the France game, along with Mike McMeeken (Catalans) and Mike Cooper (Wigan).

Loose forward Victor Radley, who qualifies to play for England through his Sheffield-born father, is also included to play in the city this weekend.

Greece are bottom of the group following two defeats, conceding 106 points.

"We had a really tough week before the French game," said Wane. "This week we've laid off the players a bit, they've had less metres on their legs so they will be very fresh.

"I want them to go out and express themselves - that's been the message from day one.

"They're good players, I give them a rough game plan but I want them to play and don't feel anchored down by a game plan."

England squad to face Greece: Williams (capt), Makinson, Hall, Welsby, Burgess, Thompson, Bateman, Radley, Young, Knowles, Lees, Cooper, Hill, Ackers, McMeekan, Sneyd, Batchelor, Oledzki, Pearce-Paul.