Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Clifford is Hull FC's second half-back signing for 2023, alongside Jake Trueman - who joins from Castleford Tigers

Hull FC have signed half-back Jake Clifford from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal, to begin next season.

The 24-year-old arrives with the option of a further year and joins team-mate Tex Hoy in signing for 2023.

Having made 67 appearances for North Queensland Cowboys, Clifford joined the Knights midway through 2021.

"When Hull approached me, they made me feel I was wanted and that was a massive appealing factor," he said.

"I've got my mate, Tex Hoy, heading over to Hull for next season, as well, so I'm looking forward to linking up with him again.

"I've heard some good things from [head coach] Tony Smith too and there are some great players at the club with a lot of special talent, and I want to be a part of it and I'm excited about what we can achieve."