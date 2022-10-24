Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Greece Dates: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England loose forward Victor Radley says he has been "blown away" by the qualities he has seen in the hosts' squad at the Rugby League World Cup.

Australia-born Radley, 24, made his Test debut when England thrashed Samoa in the tournament's opening game.

England beat France on Saturday to secure a quarter-final place.

"The whole team has been so strong mentally and physically, and that's why I think we're going to win the World Cup," said the Sydney Roosters player.

Radley told the BBC 5 Live Rugby League podcast that his previous experience of facing English sides in World Club Challenge matches prepared him for what to expect from his new team-mates.

"Some people say the NRL is above Super League but I didn't believe that," he continued.

"When we played St Helens and Wigan, we won both of those games but only by a tiny bit, we could have easily lost them.

"I knew that the standard of players was going to be high, but it's blown me away how tough they are and how fast they all move.

"That's part of the England culture, just going hard no matter what. I've felt that with [head coach] Shaun Wane and all of the players at training, everyone goes so hard and they won't stop no matter how tired they get."

A 'special' appearance in Sheffield

Radley qualifies to play for England through his Sheffield-born father, meaning Saturday's final group game against Greece at Bramall Lane will hold extra significance.

Not even playing at the home of Sheffield United, given many of his family's strong allegiance to city rivals Wednesday, will take the shine off a special day for the Radley family.

"I can't wait," said Radley. "My dad booked his trip all around getting here and he gets here on Friday for Sheffield.

"He's organised all of his mates, I think there are 50 coming so it's going to be really special.

"I can't wait to see family and friends. I've met a few people in Sheffield who have said that if my grandfather was still alive, he would be over the moon. I'm stoked that I get to do it."

Victor Radley scored a try in England's win over France in Bolton on Saturday

'I know I made the right decision'

Radley, a two-time NRL Grand Final winner with the Roosters, will no longer be eligible to play in Australia's annual State of Origin series after choosing to represent England at international level.

"I know I made the right decision since I came over here," said Radley, who was named in New South Wales' 2022 squad but did not play.

"That was the big one, missing that opportunity [to play Origin in future]. A lot of people are saying 'you can play Origin and you get paid well to play Origin', which I hadn't done yet, that was pretty much the big one.

"I just didn't have the same feeling about that than I had when I thought about playing in a World Cup for England.

"I haven't really made decisions with my head for my whole life, so I just went with that feeling in my chest which I had. I'm stoked now, I'm loving it."