Neil Kelly led Widnes to promotion to the Super League in 2001

Neil Kelly has left his role as head coach of Cornwall.

The 60-year-old, who was the club's first coach after it was formed this year, has opted not to return for the 2023 League One season.

The ex-Widnes and Dewsbury boss led the Choughs to one win in their inaugural season, over West Wales Raiders.

"This decision was 100% amicable between both parties and Neil leaves with our very best wishes going forward," the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the job Neil has done over the past 11 months.

"He was handed the task of leading Cornwall into our first-ever professional season and built a side and a squad from scratch in a very short period of time that evolved as 2022 progressed.

"Neil provided the club with stability during its infancy and laid firm foundations which we know will be built upon in years to come."

Cornwall say they will announce the appointment of a new head coach 'in due course'.