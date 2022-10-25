Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Four sides have 100% winning records in the men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup after two rounds of group fixtures.

Host nation England became the first side to reach the quarter-finals, after Samoa thrashed Greece 72-4.

With one round of group stage matches still to play, who needs what to qualify for the knockout phase, and which teams are heading out?

Group A

England are through to the quarter-finals and will advance as Group A winners if they avoid defeat by Greece in their final match on Saturday.

It is a winner-takes-all contest to join them when Samoa and France play each other on Sunday.

Greece, competing in their first World Cup, have already been eliminated.

Remaining fixtures:

Saturday, 29 October - England v Greece (14:30 BST, BBC One & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra) - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Sunday, 30 October - Samoa v France (17:00 GMT, BBC Two) - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Group B

Holders Australia are all but through as group winners thanks to their impressive points difference.

Fiji will likely advance as runners-up if they match Italy's result against Australia in their fixture with Scotland.

But an improbable swing in points difference could help Italy advance if both they and Fiji finish level on points.

Scotland can only advance if Australia beat Italy and they thrash Fiji by a substantial margin.

Remaining fixtures:

Saturday, 29 October - Fiji v Scotland (17:00 BST, BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra) - Kingston Park, Newcastle

Saturday, 29 October - Australia v Italy (19:30 BST, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online) - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

Group C

New Zealand will advance as Group C winners if they avoid defeat by Ireland on Friday. They will be guaranteed a spot in the last eight unless they lose to Ireland by at least 23 points.

Should Ireland beat New Zealand, Jamaica would be eliminated.

Lebanon would then need to beat debutants Jamaica on Sunday and rely on points difference to advance.

If New Zealand beat Ireland, Lebanon will advance by avoiding defeat. Only a historic big victory would see Jamaica go through.

Remaining fixtures:

Friday, 28 October - New Zealand v Ireland (19:30 BST, BBC Three & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra) - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Sunday, 30 October - Lebanon v Jamaica (12:00 GMT, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online) - Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Group D

Tonga will reach the quarter-finals as group winners if they avoid defeat against the Cook Islands on Sunday.

Barring an unlikely swing in points difference, Papua New Guinea will advance if they match the Cook Islands' result against Tonga. PNG face Wales in their final group match on Monday.

Wales can still reach the last eight if Tonga defeat the Cook Islands and they beat PNG by at least 21 points.

Remaining fixtures:

Sunday 30 October - Tonga v Cook Islands (14:30 GMT, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport Online) - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Monday 31st October - Papua New Guinea v Wales (19:30 GMT, BBC Two & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra) - Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster