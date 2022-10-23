Adam Hills plays his club rugby for Warrington Wolves

Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October Coverage: Third-place play-off and final live on BBC iPlayer and online

The chance to showcase Physical Disability Rugby League at a World Cup and live on the BBC is "enormous" for the sport, says Adam Hills.

The comedian and television presenter was in the Australia team beaten 58-6 by England in Warrington on Sunday.

The first two games of the tournament were available to watch on the BBC's digital platforms, as are the final and third-place play-off on 30 October.

"It's unbelievable for the game as a whole," said the 52-year-old.

"What I really loved - someone sent me a photo of the screen of one of the World Cup games on the BBC yesterday and at the bottom of the screen it said 'England v Australia PDRL' and the way to watch it. That is enormous for this sport.

"How many kids are out there right now that now know they can play rugby league?

"I'm devastated by the result and all of that, but this is an advertisement. This is shouting about PDRL to as many people as possible. This game hopefully will guarantee a game at the next World Cup, and the next World Cup, and then this will be a regular thing."

England, Wales, Australia and New Zealand are the four nations competing in the inaugural PDRL World Cup.

They will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top two sides qualifying for the final at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

'A dream come true'

Hills, a driving force for the growth of PDRL in the UK, plays at club level for Warrington Wolves and has also presented coverage of Super League matches on Channel 4.

He told BBC Sport: "To pull on an Australia shirt is a dream come true for all of us guys. None of us ever thought we'd ever represent Australia in anything, let alone rugby league.

"Covering it for Channel 4 is a dream come true. I love rugby league. There's such an amazing family of blokes that I've played with and against.

"I love the sport and feel blessed that I get to play it, and that's what PDRL is about."

Reflecting on a heavy loss to the host nation, Hills added: "All credit to the England team - I've been playing against these guys for the past couple of years so I knew what we were up against. We got a bit of a lesson."

In the opening game, Wales were 26-18 down with 10 minutes remaining against New Zealand, but fought back to win 28-26 with late tries from Isaac Pickett and Paul Jones.