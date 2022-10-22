Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dominic Young has now scored four tries for England at this World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: England v France England (18) 42 Tries: Hall 2, Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young 2 Goals: Sneyd 7 France (12) 18 Tries: Mourgue, Pelissier, Romano Goals: Mourgue 3

England all but secured their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comfortable 42-18 victory over France in Bolton.

Shaun Wane's side have two wins from two games after thrashing Samoa in their opening match and have a points difference of 78 at the top of Group A.

They will aim to complete a flawless passage to the knockout stages when they face debutants Greece in their final group game in Sheffield next Saturday.

Winger Ryan Hall extended his try-scoring record for England with two in the opening 11 minutes, finishing off swift team moves into the corner, and Luke Thompson added a third try.

After their poor start, France hit back as Arthur Mourgue reacted quickest to a ricochet from his own grubber kick and Eloi Pelissier burrowed over from close range for a 18-12 half-time deficit.

But Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley crossed early in the second half and winger Dominic Young added two more, including a superb length-of-the-field try.

Arthur Romano scored a consolation for France late on.

