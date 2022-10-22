Rugby League World Cup: England 42-18 France - Shaun Wane's side close to knockouts
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Rugby League World Cup: England v France
|England (18) 42
|Tries: Hall 2, Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young 2 Goals: Sneyd 7
|France (12) 18
|Tries: Mourgue, Pelissier, Romano Goals: Mourgue 3
England all but secured their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comfortable 42-18 victory over France in Bolton.
Shaun Wane's side have two wins from two games after thrashing Samoa in their opening match and have a points difference of 78 at the top of Group A.
They will aim to complete a flawless passage to the knockout stages when they face debutants Greece in their final group game in Sheffield next Saturday.
Winger Ryan Hall extended his try-scoring record for England with two in the opening 11 minutes, finishing off swift team moves into the corner, and Luke Thompson added a third try.
After their poor start, France hit back as Arthur Mourgue reacted quickest to a ricochet from his own grubber kick and Eloi Pelissier burrowed over from close range for a 18-12 half-time deficit.
But Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley crossed early in the second half and winger Dominic Young added two more, including a superb length-of-the-field try.
Arthur Romano scored a consolation for France late on.
More to follow.
Aus of course still favourites for cup but Eng looking decent.
Newbie to RL, don’t understand the rules but really enjoyed that game, both teams never showing any dissent or arguing with the ref, no feigning injury unlike the PL footballers,
Hope that fella is ok who went off with head injury🙏