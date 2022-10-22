Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 42-18 France - Shaun Wane's side close to knockouts

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at University of Bolton Stadium

Dominic Young has now scored four tries for England at this World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: England v France
England (18) 42
Tries: Hall 2, Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young 2 Goals: Sneyd 7
France (12) 18
Tries: Mourgue, Pelissier, Romano Goals: Mourgue 3

England all but secured their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comfortable 42-18 victory over France in Bolton.

Shaun Wane's side have two wins from two games after thrashing Samoa in their opening match and have a points difference of 78 at the top of Group A.

They will aim to complete a flawless passage to the knockout stages when they face debutants Greece in their final group game in Sheffield next Saturday.

Winger Ryan Hall extended his try-scoring record for England with two in the opening 11 minutes, finishing off swift team moves into the corner, and Luke Thompson added a third try.

After their poor start, France hit back as Arthur Mourgue reacted quickest to a ricochet from his own grubber kick and Eloi Pelissier burrowed over from close range for a 18-12 half-time deficit.

But Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley crossed early in the second half and winger Dominic Young added two more, including a superb length-of-the-field try.

Arthur Romano scored a consolation for France late on.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:05

    Good match. England always going to win but couple of tries for France made a game of it.
    Aus of course still favourites for cup but Eng looking decent.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 19:04

    Yes the England side are very capable of reaching the quarter finals.

  • Comment posted by jus4jks, today at 19:03

    Well done England
    Newbie to RL, don’t understand the rules but really enjoyed that game, both teams never showing any dissent or arguing with the ref, no feigning injury unlike the PL footballers,
    Hope that fella is ok who went off with head injury🙏

  • Comment posted by elbowseye, today at 19:02

    Good game, well done France for a decent performance, Dom Young is a headline player. Wane probably ruled a few of the players who came in out of his team for bog games ahead.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 19:01

    Comfortable win!

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 18:57

    Not much to get excited about. Another half empty stadium for the hosting nations game. Embarrassing stuff for the organisers.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 18:56

    Decent enough win. Fair play to France for making a game of it. Enough to beat Aus or NZ ? Not so sure.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyBeeBadde, today at 18:56

    The defensive lapses may cost when we play somebody good. But nice to see running rugby being rewarded with plenty of tries

