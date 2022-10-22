Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries in a dazzling display

Rugby League World Cup 2021 New Zealand (34) 68 Tries: Watene-Zelezniak (3), Hiku, Niukore, Kris, Marshall-King, Nicoll-Klokstad, Nikora, Smith Goals: Foran (2), Watene-Zelezniak Jamaica (0) 6 Try: Jones-Bishop Goals: Rush

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries including a hat-trick inside the first 19 minutes as his New Zealand side thrashed Jamaica 68-6 to all but confirm their spot in the Rugby League World Cup last eight.

Eight other players crossed for the Kiwis in a 13-try win.

However, Ben Jones-Bishop went over in the closing stages to score Jamaica's first ever try in a World Cup.

Defeat means debutants Jamaica can no longer reach the knockout stages.

New Zealand can reach the quarter-finals with one game to spare in Group C if Ireland beat Lebanon on Sunday.

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klokstad, Watene-Zelezniak, Niukore, Hiku, Kris, Manu, Foran, Fisher-Harris, Smith, Leota, Bromwich, Nikora, Liu.

Interchanges: Papalii, Asofa-Solomona, Marshall-King, Sorensen

Jamaica: Jones-Bishop, Agoro, Ogden, Johnson, Simpson, Woodburn-Hall, Rush, Lawrence, Golding, Tomlinson, Wallace, Farrell, Brown.

Interchanges: Thompson, Andrade, Ho, Bailey