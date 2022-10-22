Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wales led the Cook Islands at half-time in their World Cup opener but were eventually beaten 18-12

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Tonga v Wales Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Wales have made four changes to their squad for their second Rugby League World Cup game against Tonga on Monday (19:30 BST).

Wales face the Tongans at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium having lost their World Cup opener to the Cook Islands last Wednesday.

Coach John Kear has brought in Kyle Evans, James Olds and Gavin Bennion for Mike Butt, Will Evans and Rhodri Lloyd.

Luke Thomas has been added to the squad as a replacement for Ben Evans.

Ben Evans has been ruled out of the tournament with the throat injury which forced him off during the Cook Islands game.

Prop Thomas, 20, made four Super League appearances for Warrington Wolves this year, and won his first Wales cap against France earlier this year.

Tonga were among the pre-tournament favourites and avoided a shock defeat in their opener, beating Papua New Guinea 24-18.

Wales squad to face Tonga: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Rhys Williams, 5 Dalton Grant, 6 Elliot Kear (c), 7 Josh Ralph, 8 Anthony Walker, 9 Matty Fozard, 10 Dan Fleming, 12 Chester Butler, 14 Ollie Olds, 15 Curtis Davies, 16 Joe Burke, 17 Bailey Antrobus, 18 Connor Davies, 21 Tom Hopkins, 22 Kyle Evans, 23 James Olds, 24 Gavin Bennion, 25 Luke Thomas