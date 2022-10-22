Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Viliame Kikau scored two tries for Fiji

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Fiji (30) 60 Tries: Kikau (2), Naiqama, Tagituimua (2), Koroisau,Nakubuwai, Sivo (2), Sandrugu Goals: Wakeham (7), Koroisau (2), Raiwalui Italy (0) 4 Tries: Maizen

Fiji scored 10 tries as they thrashed Italy 60-4 to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Viliame Kikau, Penioni Tagituimua and Maika Sivo ran in two tries apiece at Kingston Park in Newcastle.

Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai and Taniela Sadrugu also crossed for the three-time semi-finalists.

Jake Maizen scored Italy's only try, with his side 48-0 down in the 56th minute.

With both sides level on two points in Group B, Fiji would likely advance to the knockout stages with victory over winless Scotland in their final group match next Saturday.

That would mean Italy would have to pull off a shock by comfortably beating holders Australia later that day to advance on points difference.

Fiji: Turuva, Sivo, Naiqama, Valemei, Karawalevu, Koroisau, Wakeham, Kamikamica, Tagituimua, Vuniyayawa, Kikau, Wong, Sims.

Interchanges: Liolevave, Nakubuwai, Sadrugu, Raiwalui.

Italy: Polselli, Lepori, Atkinson, Natoli, Maizen, Campagnolo, Robinson, Susino, Parata, Iaria, King, Santi, Brown.

Interchanges: Tramontana, Moretti, Hodge, Colovatti.