Salford Red Devils: Head coach Paul Rowley signs three-year contract
Head coach Paul Rowley has signed a three-year contract to remain at Salford Red Devils until 2025.
Rowley, 47, was only appointed 12 months ago, but he has been rewarded for a strong first year in charge.
Salford finished sixth in the Super League and lost narrowly to eventual winners St Helens in the semi-finals of the play-offs.
"I'm very grateful for the the belief and trust placed in me to lead the team going forward," said Rowley.
Speaking to the Red Devils website, he said: "I am privileged to be a part of a fantastic group who will continue to work hard and give 100% commitment to the cause."
His assistant coach Kurt Haggerty has also been given a new three-year deal.
After replacing Ian Watson, who left to join Huddersfield Giants, Salford became known for their attacking style that developed under Rowley.
That led to centre Kallum Watkins, scrum-half Marc Sneyd and hooker Andy Ackers being picked for England's World Cup squad on the back of their performances at club level.