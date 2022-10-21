Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tonga international Haumole Olakau'atu has broken his silence on his decision to boycott wearing a pride jersey for his club

One of the seven Manly Warringah Sea Eagles players who chose not to wear a pride jersey has asked for everyone to "respect our decision and move on".

The seven players objected to wearing the shirt against Sydney Roosters in July on religious and cultural grounds.

Both they and the Australian National Rugby League (NRL) club were criticised for their handling of the situation.

Tonga international forward Haumole Olakau'atu was one of the players involved.

He told the Sydney Daily Telegraph that his "faith comes first".

"I hope everyone just respects our decision and moves on," added Olakau'atu, 24, who is playing for his country at the Rugby League World Cup in England.

"My faith comes first before anything. It is who I am."

Tonga face Wales on Monday in St Helens having beaten Papua New Guinea 24-18 in their Group D opener.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles became the first team in NRL history to wear a kit which promotes LGBT+ inclusivity in the sport.

Olakau'atu said a phone call with his parents, after finding out about the club's intention to wear the jersey, made the decision easier.

"They said just to follow my heart. It made it 10 times easier, especially growing up in a religious family," added Olakau'atu.

Another one of the seven players, Toluta'u Koula, said reports of a divide in the dressing room were untrue, but admitted hat he did not look at social media after boycotting the game.

"There was some hate out there but I tried not to pay too much attention to it," the 20-year-old said. "There was never [a divide].

"I think everything that happened brought everyone closer to each other. We all had each other's backs."

The other five players who boycotted the pride jersey were Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster and Toafofoa Sipley.