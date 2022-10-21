Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Comedian and TV presenter Adam Hills, who plays at club level for Warrington Wolves, is part of Australia's squad for the PDRL World Cup

Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online

The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown live on the BBC's digital platforms.

New Zealand's opener against Wales (14:00 BST) and England's match with Australia (17:30 BST) can be seen on the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online.

The four competing nations will play each other once in a round-robin phase.

The top two sides will meet in the final on Sunday, 30 October at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

That match, along with the play-off for third and fourth places, will also be available to watch on the BBC.

Comedian and television presenter Adam Hills has been named in Australia's squad for the showcase event, which is taking place alongside as the men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cups.

Hills plays at club level for Warrington and has been a prominent figure in the growth of PDRL in the UK.

PDRL is an adapted version of rugby league for players with a physical disability.

Players undergo a classification process, which is similar to the Paralympic classification framework and adapted for rugby league, which puts them into one of three classes based on their impairment.

There are limits on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.

The classification of a player is signified by the colour of their socks, while a player who cannot be physically tackled because of their impairment wears red shorts.

PDRL World Cup fixtures

All matches at Victoria Park, Warrington unless stated

Sunday, 23 October

New Zealand v Wales (14:00 BST)

England v Australia (16:30 BST)

Tuesday, 25 October

Wales v England (14:00 BST)

Australia v New Zealand (16:30 BST)

Friday, 28 October

England v New Zealand (17:00 BST)

Australia v Wales (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 30 October

Play-off for third place (14:00 GMT)

Final (19:30 GMT - at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)