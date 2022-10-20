Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Agnatius Paasi (right) has made 50 appearances for St Helens across the last two seasons

Tonga prop Agnatius Paasi has signed a new two-year contract extension to keep him at St Helens until 2025.

Paasi's initial contract when he signed in November 2020 was for two seasons with an option of a third, which had been agreed for next year.

But now the 30-year-old will remain with the Super League champions for the two seasons after that.

"I am certainly happy where I am and I'm happy for this town and I just cant wait for next year," he said.

Paasi told the club's website: external-link "I am really enjoying my time here, especially my family and my kids who are all really enjoying where they are based at school."

In his two years with Saints, the prop has won two Grand Finals and the Challenge Cup.