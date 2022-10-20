Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Aitken has left New Zealand Warriors and will play for new NRL franchise Dolphins in 2023

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Australia v Scotland Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Forward Euan Aitken has urged his Scotland team-mates to "show a bit of fight" when they take on World Cup favourites Australia on Friday.

The Bravehearts are reeling from an opening 28-4 defeat by outsiders Italy.

Aitken, 27, was born in New South Wales but has a Scottish grandfather.

"It was not the result we planned and hoped for - Italy surprised us to be honest, they were a lot better than we thought they were going to be," said Aitken, who plays in Australia's NRL.

"Not that we took them for granted, but the way they held on to the ball and made the ruck very quick put us under pressure.

"It's a very short turnaround against the best in the world so we're up against it."

The lock is the Bravehearts' solitary established NRL player following the withdrawal of Lachlan Coote and the call-up by Australia of Campbell Graham, who is set to make his Test debut against Scotland in Coventry.

Scotland must win at least one of their final two Pool B matches against Australia or Fiji to stand any chance of qualifying for the last eight.

"We were probably unlucky to lose five or six quality players before the tournament but you've got to do the best with what you've got," the experienced lock said.

"I thought we had the team to beat Italy. Unfortunately we were quite poor and it's going to take a big improvement.

"We've got to show a bit of fight against Australia, that's all we can do, and hopefully by the time we come around to playing Fiji we're a lot better side."

Scotland will be without injured Salford full-back Ryan Brierley, one of six Super League regulars in their 24-man squad, with London Broncos' Alex Walker set to take his place.

Winger Campbell will be one of six debutants for the reigning champions as coach Mal Meninga rotates his squad following their opening 42-8 win over Fiji.

Penrith's Grand-Final winning captain Nathan Cleary will make his debut alongside Panthers team-mates Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin, while Matt Burton and Lindsay Collins will also pull on a Kangaroos jersey for the first time.

Scotland (from): Russell, Hellewell, Buchanan, Walmsley, Hayward, Bayliss-Brow, Hood, Luckley, Aitken, Linnett, Bell, Schneider, Bain, Teanby, Gahan, Dixon, Walker, Liu, Ferguson.

Australia: Tedesco; Addo-Carr, Burton, Wighton, Graham; Munster, Cleary; Campbell-Gillard, Grant, Carrigan, Crichton, Martin, Yeo.

Interchanges: Hunt, Collins, Holmes, Trbojevic.