Nathan Peats scored two tries in 13 appearances for Toulouse Olympique last season

Huddersfield Giants have re-signed hooker Nathan Peats on a two-year deal from relegated Super League side Toulouse Olympique.

The 32-year-old previously played for the Giants on loan during the 2021 season, making 12 appearances.

He went on to have spells with French Elite One side RC Albi last season before joining Toulouse in May.

"I didn't really want to leave last year, I had a really great time playing for Huddersfield," he said.

"We tried to figure things out but right at the end we couldn't get it done.

"I've obviously been in France for the last 10 months, but as soon as I heard the situation and that Watto [Giants boss Ian Watson] was interested again I couldn't jump at it any quicker.

"I really found my love for footy again. So to be back there, where I found my love again, I am super excited to be back at the Giants."