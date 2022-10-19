Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Australia v Scotland Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Ryan Brierley will miss Scotland's World Cup group game against holders Australia because of an elbow strain.

The Salford full-back sustained the injury in Sunday's 28-4 loss to Italy.

Australia coach Mal Meninga is rotating his squad, with the seven players who did not play in the win over Fiji set to feature in Coventry on Friday.

Campbell Graham, who could have been included in Scotland's squad before his selection by Australia, will make his debut on the wing for the Kangaroos.

There are six debutants in total, with Penrith's NRL Grand Final-winning captain Nathan Cleary also making his first appearance at half-back.

Scotland must win at least one of their final two Pool B matches against Australia or Fiji to stand any chance of qualifying for the last eight.

However, a victory over Australia would represent one of the biggest shocks in the sport's history.

The Kangaroos have won all 13 of their World Cup fixtures since losing the 2008 final to New Zealand, and have not conceded more than eight points in a single match since the 2013 tournament opener against England.

Scotland (from): Russell, Hellewell, Buchanan, Walmsley, Hayward, Bayliss-Brow, Hood, Luckley, Aitken, Linnett, Bell, Schneider, Bain, Teanby, Gahan, Dixon, Walker, Liu, Ferguson.

Australia: Tedesco; Addo-Carr, Burton, Wighton, Graham; Munster, Cleary; Campbell-Gillard, Grant, Carrigan, Crichton, Martin, Yeo.

Interchanges: Hunt, Collins, Holmes, Trbojevic.