Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v France Venue: University of Bolton Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Coach Shaun Wane has named all seven players who did not feature against Samoa in England's 19-man squad to face France on Saturday.

John Bateman completed his three-match ban as the hosts opened their Rugby League World Cup bid with a 60-6 win.

Bateman comes into England's initial squad along with their all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall.

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul and Marc Sneyd are the others who have come in.

More to follow.