Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old has made 121 appearances for the Cherry and Whites and scored 93 tries for the club.

Marshall scored the winning try as Wigan beat Huddersfield Giants in a thrilling Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May.

"I don't see myself playing anywhere else in Super League," Marshall said.

"I'd never thought it would progress the way it has for me and I still felt like a Wigan fan even when I was playing in the academy. I want to keep pushing on and win more."

Marshall has returned from two serious knee injuries during his career but he has had an extremely successful 2022, scoring 25 tries in 25 games and making his first England appearance when he faced Fiji earlier this month.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said: "His try at Tottenham is up there with my greatest ever Wigan moments. I lost myself in the moment as I celebrated with my wife and kids.

"He brings energy and fun into the environment and has developed into a fantastic rugby league player who performs on the big stage in key moments."