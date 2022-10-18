Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tonga (18) 24 Tries: Penisini, Fotuaika, I Katoa, Koloamatangi Goals: I Katoa 4 Papua New Guinea (6) 18 Tries: Martin, Lam, Russell Goals: Martin 3

Tonga scored a dramatic late try to open their Rugby League World Cup campaign with an entertaining 24-18 win over Papua New Guinea in St Helens.

The 2017 semi-finalists recovered from an early PNG try to lead 18-6 after two quickfire tries right before half-time.

PNG scored two second-half tries to draw level with 11 minutes remaining.

Tonga, led by former St Helens coach Kristian Woolf, then managed to conjure a match-winning try with just three minutes left from Keaon Koloamatangi.

PNG opened the scoring through captain Rhyse Martin on six minutes, with the Leeds Rhinos forward bursting through from close range.

Narrowly beaten by England for a place in the last World Cup final, Tonga then levelled on 15 minutes as a blistering kick return by full-back Toluta'u Koula set up Will Penisini to stroll over.

Tonga went in front as Koloamatangi's inside ball sent Moeaki Fotuaika over on 35 minutes, and moments later Isaiya Katoa backed up Moses Suli's break to cross untouched.

But PNG hit back in the first minute of the second half as Edwin Ipape made a break and offloaded for Leigh Centurions team-mate Lachlan Lam to score.

The video referee then denied PNG a Rodrick Tai try in the corner but the Kumuls drew level after stand-in winger Daniel Russell made amends for spurning a certain try in the first half, when he stepped on the touchline.

Led by coach Woolf, who guided Saints to victory in the last three Super League Grand Finals before opting to join new NRL franchise the Dolphins, Tonga then managed to keep a scrappy move going on the last tackle before captain and prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho kicked through for Koloamatangi to dot the ball down.

Wales and the Cook Islands, the other two teams in Group D, play their opening game in Leigh on Wednesday.