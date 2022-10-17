Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Elliot Kear was Wales vice-captain at the 2017 World Cup down under

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Cook Islands v Wales Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Date: Wednesday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Elliot Kear will captain Wales in their Rugby League World Cup opener against Cook Islands on Wednesday in Leigh.

The Bradford Bulls back is the second pupil from Whitchurch High School in Cardiff to lead his country at a World Cup, after union's Sam Warburton.

The 19-man squad includes 14 of the matchday squad who faced France in a warm-up game in June.

Leigh Centurions' Caleb Aekins is in line to make his tournament debut on his Leigh Sports Village club ground.

Twins Connor and Curtis Davies are also included, as is Salford Red Devils wing Rhys Williams - Wales' record cap holder and try scorer.

Ollie Olds - whose brother James does not make the matchday 19 - is among those who did not feature against France but are part of the squad to face Cook Islands.

The Valley Diehards scrum-half retired from rugby league in 2020 after a series of injuries, but was talked out of retirement by his brother earlier this year and returned to play.

Josh Ralph, Rhodri Lloyd, Dan Fleming and Aekins are the other men to be included who did not feature in the mid-season international.

After their Group D opener, Kear's men face Tonga on Monday, 24 October at St Helens and then Papua New Guinea on Monday, 31 October in Doncaster.