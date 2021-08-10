Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Australia (18) 42 Tries: Nanai, Addo-Carr 2, Crichton, Mitchell, Grant, Tedesco Goals: Holmes 7 Fiji (4) 8 Tries: Valemei, Turuva

Holders Australia got their Rugby League World Cup off to the perfect start with a dominant win over Fiji.

Mel Meninga's side scored seven tries in a ruthless 42-8 victory in Leeds.

Jeremiah Nanai, Josh Addo-Carr and Angus Crichton all crossed to put the Kangaroos 18-6 ahead at half-time after Semi Valemei gave Fiji a shock lead.

Australia's Latrell Mitchell, Harry Grant, James Tedesco and Addo-Carr went over in the second half, before Fiji's Sunia Turuva scored a consolation try.

Australia have won eight of the past nine World Cups and were always heavy favourites to beat a Fiji side who lost 50-0 to England eight days ago.

After Nanai cancelled out Valemei's fourth-minute opener, Australia found their rhythm, going into an eight-point lead when Addo-Carr ran the length of the field to score a stunning intercept try midway through the first half.

His effort opened the floodgates with Crichton and Mitchell going over after good build-up play either side of the break.

Mitchell's try gave Australia a 20-point lead with 30 minutes remaining and Fiji never looked like mounting an unlikely comeback as Australia continued to add scores.

Fiji take on Italy in Newcastle on Saturday, 22 October in Newcastle in their next fixture, while Australia face Scotland in Coventry on Friday.

They will be without North Queensland Cowboys' Reuben Cotter who walked off the field with a concussion early in the second half.

Australia head coach Mel Meninga told BBC Two:

"I'm happy with that, I'm really happy with our defence. There are a few things to fix up with the ball but all in it was a good effort.

"The effort around our defence and attitude was spot on. Everything we asked of our players they executed well.

"We've got real competition in the team. I'll rest some of the guys next week and hopefully we'll grow as the tournament goes on."