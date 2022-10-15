Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 60-6 Samoa - Welsby, Young, Watkins, Farnworth score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at St James' Park, Newcastle

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (18) 60
Tries: Welsby, Young 2, Watkins, Farnworth, Whitehead 2, Makinson, Williams, Burgess Goals: Makinson 8 Penalties: Makinson 2
Samoa (6) 6
Tries: Tago Goals: Critchton

Hosts England opened the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup by ruthlessly taking apart a desperately poor Samoa at St James' Park.

Shaun Wane's hosts were actually underdogs heading into the contest against a powerful and skilful Samoa outfit that contained five players from NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers.

But England shook off any fears of a losing start to the tournament by dominating the contest and running in 10 tries in their toughest group game.

They had close calls before converting their opener courtesy of Jack Welsby running through. Dominic Young added a quickfire second following a superb run, before diving into the corner for his second.

Izack Tago pulled a try back for Samoa by intercepting a loose pass on the halfway line and running clear but they ended the half with a 18-6 deficit.

Kallum Watkins helped England run riot in the second half, as fellow centre Herbie Farnworth, Elliott Whitehead - twice - Tommy Makinson, George Williams and Tom Burgess allowed England to complete a resounding win.

England head to Bolton next Saturday when they face France (17:00 BST), before rounding off Group A against Greece in Sheffield on 29 October.

Clinical England start with statement win

The opening ceremony got off to an embarrassing start for organisers as a "technical issue" meant the PA system faltered and no music was played for the dancers on the pitch.

Brit Award-winning band the Kaiser Chiefs, the headline act before kick-off, were also cut short and could only perform one of their hit songs.

The tournament was pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, while the opening game also started several minutes later than billed.

Once the action did finally get under way, England almost got off to the perfect start but Farnworth spilled the ball when attempting to touch down from Williams' grubber kick. St Helens winger Makinson, though, slotted over a penalty which was awarded for obstruction.

England had all the momentum and skipper Sam Tomkins was held up underneath the posts while Tom Burgess could not keep a hold of the ball when looking to ground it.

The pressure eventually told as halves Williams and Welsby linked up, with the Saints player running through for a first score from a short pass to ignite a subdued St James' Park.

Then 6ft 7in winger Young showcased his strength and power by cutting in from the right, evading a number of Samoan challenges before sliding in between the sticks and acrobatically diving into the corner for his second.

Salford centre Watkins stretched the score to 24-6 and Samoa fell apart once Anthony Milford was sin-binned for a late hit on Sam Tomkins, conceding six tries in the last 16 minutes with Farnworth and Whitehead both benefitting.

And there was more as Makinson slid over in the left corner - ending the match with a tally of 24 points which included 10 conversions - and Williams and Burgess added to a rampant scoreline.

The Samoans have reached the quarter-finals at the previous two World Cups and had been tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition for the first time.

Although they were given a gift when Penrith centre Tago intercepted Welsby's pass to pull a score back before the break, a combination of injuries and a total capitulation maintained their unwanted record of never beating England.

'I never expected that sort of scoreline'

England head coach Shaun Wane: "I never expected that sort of scoreline but we can do better and improve on the win. I'm very happy with the scoreline.

"Samoa were a bit off today but our defence put them off. There was a spell in the first half where we were off but apart from that we were brilliant.

"I just wanted to win the game and we did it in such a good manner but we will face tougher tests."

Player of the match Victor Radley: "I'm not sure how I got player of the match, I'm a bit embarrassed.

"We knew they were going to come out firing and they did. The first 20 minutes I was so tired. It was good for us to hang in there and keep fighting.

"We ended up scoring points at the end which didn't quite show how the game played out, but I'm really stoked."

Samoa head coach Matt Parish said: "England had momentum and we couldn't swing it back. We always knew we were a bit underdone but didn't expect a result like that."

England: Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Farnworth, Young, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Thompson, Radley, Whitehead, Knowles.

Interchanges: Lees, Cooper, Hill, McMeeken.

Samoa: Suaalii, Tabuai-Fidow, Tago, Crichton, To'o, Luai, Milford, Papalii, Levi, J. Paulo, Su'a, Aloiai, Tuilagi.

Interchanges:Taupau, Leniu, Harris-Tavita, T. May.

Sin-bin: Milford (62).

Referee: Ashley Klein (Aus)

Comments

Join the conversation

183 comments

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 17:13

    I'm not a rugby league fan but had a spare few hours to watch some quality TV. Well, that was qualty! I'm now hooked. Thank you England rugby league! What a way to brighten up a grey, wet Saturday afternoon!

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:15

      vvales replied:
      League is the way forward for English rugby.

  • Comment posted by ryder, today at 17:01

    As an NRL fan I think Samoa had 7 Panthers players, plus seasoned NRL players across the park. Not to mention a young Joseph Sualiii at the back who is being monitored by Australian Rugby Union. Samoa had all the stars on paper but did not look like a team, England however did.

    I think most people expected a Samoa win today, or a very close England victory. Good to see them back, from an Aussie.

    • Reply posted by ENGLISHGAS, today at 17:06

      ENGLISHGAS replied:
      Fair shout boet

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 17:08

    Well done the poms….. great game of footy. See you in the final. Samoa were disappointing but that was because England wanted it much more.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:10

      SD replied:
      This was rugby league not football.
      Never mind eh

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 17:12

    What a win

    Brilliant game and starter to the World Cup

    I know some people don't like league. They even come on HYS and tell us for some reason. Like we care.

    I love it. Off to find somewhere to watch Aussies and Fiji now

    • Reply posted by Gollom, today at 18:12

      Gollom replied:
      Cracking opener for England and the Samoan Hakka, if that’s what they call it, was spine tingly brilliant.
      I hope the Aussie v Fiji game is as good and its on BBC 2 @ 19:30hrs.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:56

    Wow! Just Wow! That's all I have to say. We'll done England.

  • Comment posted by diamondcutter, today at 16:49

    Great performance- usual idiotic detractors will be on the forum - ignore them and enjoy

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:53

      twinprime replied:
      Yes a great performance by England - but the level of competition makes it a bit silly.

  • Comment posted by Malcolm Vaughton, today at 16:52

    Take my hat off to Wane. I thought there were some strange picks in the team but all 17 proved to be magnificent.

    • Reply posted by the city gent, today at 17:02

      the city gent replied:
      have to agree , tomkins plaued a blinder and mickymac was disciplined , backline looked international standard , only worry was last 5 mins in defence in 1st half ,we were dropping off too many tackles , good team effort, well done

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:55

    And rugby league manages to produce that level of performance without millions and millions being wasted in black holes. League players are a different breed. I bet that game rocked your boat Obsen 👍

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, today at 16:45

    Great stuff England, did anyone see a scoreline like that ?
    Mr Wane can you send Mcllorum back to his addopted Ireland now and play young Ackers, jobs a good un.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:47

      twinprime replied:
      Yes - some people weren't swallowing this hyping to make the competition look competitive.

      Games like this are not top level sport in any way - they'll be even bigger massacres.

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 16:55

    Fantastic win against the all singing all dancing NRL players. A great spectacle with some superb tries.

  • Comment posted by spudwazee, today at 17:11

    I hope Gus Gould has got all his excuses written down, after stating Samoa would brush England aside, it was a proper team performance with nobody letting anyone down, Samoa looked clunky but I think that was more down to the way England pressured their attack, you don't see big Poppa get riled up often but he did today, well done England i enjoyed the match

  • Comment posted by Leedsutd68, today at 16:50

    Well played guys.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:07

    Don't think anyone predicted that margin of win. England superb. Samoa by 60 mins had basically thrown towel in.

    • Reply posted by templar , today at 17:09

      templar replied:
      No really surprised how poor Samoa were however England punished them for it

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 17:22

    If England continue with Eddie Jones then rugby league is the way forward. Far more entertaining

    • Reply posted by the city gent, today at 18:04

      the city gent replied:
      lets hope eddy stays

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 17:07

    Makinson and Young very dangerous. HBs class, Radley - brilliant. Bring it on !!

  • Comment posted by alisamiyenhell, today at 17:01

    Good performance by England but I think the Samoans were still celebrating the NRL final, they were shockingly poor considering the players out there

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 16:53

    Boom! Forget the football the proper World Cup has begun. Thought they'd stuffed up 35 minutes of good work in the last 5 first half but ran away in the second 🙂 obviously sterner tests to come but couldn't have started better

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:55

      twinprime replied:
      Proper World Cup - what? A tournament comprised of utter mismatches for the most part.

  • Comment posted by Marlonjd, today at 16:52

    Fantastic performance. Exciting times!

  • Comment posted by gerrumOnside, today at 16:49

    Great team performance . Can’t ask for more than that. Forwards and backs clicking together. Credit to Waney. Samoa still on the plane.

  • Comment posted by Marlonjd, today at 17:02

    Just think, we were written off by parts of the Aussie media before this match!

