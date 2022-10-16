Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 New Zealand (18) 34 Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5 Lebanon (6) 12 Tries: Mansour, Miski Goals: Moses 2

New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington.

Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against the world's number one side.

But full-back Joseph Manu showed his class to end the contest, setting up Dylan Brown after a line break before scoring himself with a solo effort.

Lebanon ended with 12 men after Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent.

New Zealand, world champions in 2008, are hoping to improve on a disappointing 2017 tournament in which they lost to Tonga in the group stage and then were knocked out by Fiji in the last eight.

Lebanon provided a sturdy opening test for Michael Maguire's team, who next play debutants Jamaica in Hull on Saturday, 22 October.

The Cedars play Ireland the following day in Leigh, in what is likely to be a straight shootout for the second qualification spot from Group C.

Kenny Bromwich, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Peta Hiku crossed for New Zealand before half-time, replying to the opener from Lebanon winger Mansour, who was in Australia's World Cup-winning squad five years ago.

Doueihi's 40-20 kick laid the platform for a second Lebanon score from Wigan's Abbas Miski, but any chance of a shock was extinguished by Manu's brilliance.

Jordan Rapana, who also kicked five goals for the Kiwis, completed the scoring with New Zealand's sixth try.

Led by Australian Michael Cheika, who has Lebanese ancestry and is also in charge of Argentina's rugby union team, Lebanon showed enough to suggest they could repeat their run to the quarter-finals in 2017.

They defended stoutly and showed their inventive side by taking a number of short kick-offs and restarts, but were unable to withstand New Zealand's pressure during a blistering five-minute spell midway through the second period.

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire:

"We'll take a few lessons from the Lebanon team, they did a really good job at the start and gave us a bit to look at. You've got to have the intensity at the start and I thought we lacked that, which is something we'll talk about.

"I thought we were clunky at times, we've been pretty good in that department in previous games, but it's something that we need to improve moving forward."

New Zealand full-back and player of the match Joseph Manu:

"I felt like we were a bit scrappy and Lebanon are a good side too. We've got to pick up a few things, but I just want to get back out there again next week and improve on what we put on out there tonight.

"It felt like we were a bit rushed at the start, with a lack of combinations and a few things we need to work on, but it's our first game together and we'll build off this game."

Lebanon coach Michael Cheika:

"We delivered on a lot of things that we wanted to in our own personal game plan.

"We lost some actions in our kicking game, we lost the kick-chase a few times, and then as fatigue maybe set in a little bit, we lost a bit of our marker play and line speed in defence.

"We got hit in blocks, a couple of tries in a row and then another two or three in a row.

"And of course Joey Manu - you love him for the Roosters but you've got to not like him for the Kiwis - he's too good, he is."

New Zealand: Manu; Rapana, Hiku, Nicoll-Klokstad, Mulitalo; Brown, Foran; J Bromwich, Smith, Fisher-Harris, Papali'i, K Bromwich, Tapine.

Interchanges: Niukore, Asofa-Solomona, Nikora, Marshall-King.

Lebanon: Kiraz; Mansour, Morkos, Robinson, Miski; Doueihi, Moses; Kalache, Kazzi, K Rahme, El-Zakhem, Tasipale, Roumanos.

Interchanges: Tannous, Maree, El-Nachar, Bazzaz.

Referee: Grant Atkins (Australia)