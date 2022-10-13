Close menu

Clubs give 'strong support' to proposals including scrapping relegation for top Super League sides

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos
St Helens and Leeds Rhinos are the two most successful clubs of the Super League era with 17 Grand Final wins between them

Rugby Football League member clubs have backed proposals to 'reimagine' the sport including scrapping relegation for top Super League sides.

There was "strong support"external-link for the proposals made last month by sports management company IMG at a meeting of the Rugby League Council.

There would be a special 'Category A' created, for clubs whose place in Super League would be assured.

On and off-field criteria would then have to be met to guarantee their spot.

Not all of the clubs involved in Super League would necessarily be Category A graded, with highest-ranked Category B clubs making up the division.

Those clubs' performances would be monitored on a yearly basis to decide which made up the elite Super League, as it is presently known.

The remaining clubs would fill the second and third divisions, currently the Championship and League One - with clubs continuing to move between those leagues.

The other proposals recommended by IMG include:

  • A joined-up calendar with an international window in October and a mid-season international.
  • A strategy to boost the women's and girls' game.
  • The number of clubs outside the UK to be capped and standards imposed to support growth domestically.
  • A repositioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular 'peaks' of interest and a compelling season climax.
  • Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure). A new brand strategy to be introduced and aligned with the above commercial strategy.
  • Comment posted by CJE, today at 19:49

    Clubs complaining that without 3 year licensing they can't prepare for following season as don't know if going to stay up or get promoted. Yet they are going to decide at end of each season now who is in SL the following season. So basically the Cat A clubs continue to get best players as only ones who can guarantee SL place.

    Architects in the WF area going to be busy again mocking up CADs.

  • Comment posted by EastYorks, today at 19:35

    So Cat A means the Lancashire/Cheshire mafia plus Leeds who’ll get automatic safety regardless and every other club can fight for survival. Wait for the punchline- start merging clubs!

  • Comment posted by Glamorgan, today at 19:26

    Good I believe in licensing/franchising and a salary cap for every sport on the planet.

  • Comment posted by Fray Bentos, today at 19:16

    So who decides which teams are Cat A, no prizes for guessing who most of em will be no doubt. Will be interesting to see the fallout should one ever finish bottom of Super League.

  • Comment posted by big al, today at 19:13

    Let’s hope this one works

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 19:13

    Hope debt and paying HMRC included - in Cat A - we don’t want to go down the route of our poor poison cousins…

