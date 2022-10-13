Joe Batchelor: St Helens and England forward signs new three-year contract
From the section Rugby League
England forward Joe Batchelor has agreed a new three-year contract with St Helens.
Batchelor, 27, has been with Saints since 2019, making 59 appearances and scoring 15 tries.
The second-rower, who has been named in England's World Cup squad, played in both St Helens' Grand Finals triumphs in 2021 and 2022.
"To stay for another three years was an absolute no-brainer and I'm absolutely delighted," he said.
"I couldn't think of anywhere else I'd rather be playing my rugby," Batchelor told the club website.
He is one of four Saints players in the Shaun Wane's squad for the World Cup, which starts on Saturday, alongside Morgan Knowles, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby.
