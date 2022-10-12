Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Samoa Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Winger Dominic Young is set to make his England debut in Saturday's World Cup opener against Samoa in Newcastle.

The 21-year-old has been named in a 19-man squad ahead of Ryan Hall, England's leading try-scorer of all time.

Young is one of five uncapped players selected, alongside fellow NRL players Herbie Farnworth and Victor Radley, Salford's Marc Sneyd and Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul.

There are four players from Super League champions St Helens.

The opening game at St James' Park kicks off at 14:30 BST and will be shown live across the BBC.

Newcastle Knights' Young, the 6ft 7in former Huddersfield player, had a starring role in England's 50-0 demolition of Fiji last Friday, with a try and two assists.

Catalan Dragons' Michael McIlorum has been selected at hooker instead of the in-form Andy Ackers.

Ackers missed out from the 24-man squad, as did the suspended John Bateman, Mikolaj Oledski and Joe Batchelor.

Young will play on the left wing and Tommy Makinson the right, while Jack Welsby is likely to be at stand-off and Saints team-mates Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees could be on the bench.

More to follow.