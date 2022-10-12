Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Young has scored 18 tries in 26 games for Newcastle Knights

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Samoa Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Winger Dominic Young is set to win his first England cap in Saturday's World Cup opener against Samoa in Newcastle.

The 21-year-old has been named in a 19-man squad ahead of Ryan Hall, England's leading try-scorer of all time.

Young is one of six uncapped players selected, alongside fellow NRL players Herbie Farnworth and Victor Radley, Salford's Marc Sneyd and Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul.

Jack Welsby is one of four players from Super League champions St Helens.

The opening game at St James' Park kicks off at 14:30 BST and will be shown live across the BBC.

England squad: Sam Tomkins (captain), Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul.

Newcastle Knights' Young, the 6ft 7in former Huddersfield player, had a starring role in England's 50-0 demolition of Fiji in last Friday's warm-up game which was not classed as an official Test match.

Catalan Dragons' Michael McIlorum has been selected at hooker instead of the in-form Andy Ackers.

Ackers missed out from the 24-man squad, as did the suspended John Bateman, Mikolaj Oledski and Joe Batchelor.

Young will play on the left wing and Tommy Makinson the right, while Jack Welsby is likely to be at stand-off and Saints team-mates Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees could be on the bench.

'Wane not short of options'

BBC Sport rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

Yorkshire-born Young has been a revelation in the NRL this year, with 14 tries in 22 appearances for Newcastle Knights.

Hall is England's all-time record try-scorer with 35 tries in 38 appearances, and some may have thought that his ability to clear his lines, with his strength and power, might have seen him selected.

But Young, and Makinson on the other wing, offer a real threat with plenty of pace.

There is only one specialist hooker selected in McIlorum. That might mean we see loose forward Radley moving into that position during the game.

All three halves have been included, but the squad numbering suggests that Welsby and George Williams are likely first choice with Sneyd possibly lined up for a place on the bench.

Squad numbering also offers the best clue as to who Wane's forwards will be, but he is certainly not short of choices in the pack.

However, it's worth noting that the rules for this World Cup allow for coaches to switch players in and out of the named 19 up until two hours before kick-off, without any consequences.

That could lead to plenty of guessing games and psychological ploys as the tournament progresses.