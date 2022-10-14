Scotland's finest Rugby League moment came in 2016 when they drew 18-18 with New Zealand

Rugby League has links to Scotland that go back more than a hundred years. Celtic Park hosted the touring Australians in 1909 and Hearts' Tynecastle ground hosted a Test match between Australia and England two years later.

A Scotsman has also captained his side to World Cup glory. Hawick's Dave Valentine left the Scottish Borders and rugby union behind to play professionally for Huddersfield and, in 1954, he led the Great Britain side to victory in front of over 30,000 people in the Parc des Princes.

And yet the game has never truly took hold in Scotland - and it is only relatively recently that the national side even came into existence.

Mention rugby to almost any Scot and it conjures up images of rugby union, Murrayfield, the Grand Slam winners of 1990 and all the greats that have worn the thistle from John Jeffrey to Stuart Hogg. There is little thought given to the Bravehearts, Scotland's rugby league team, if any.

When the Rugby League World Cup kicks off on Saturday, Scotland's men will be among the competitors for the fifth time in their history.

Scotland's best performance at a World Cup came in 2013, when they reached the last eight and were dumped out unceremoniously 40-4 by eventual finalists New Zealand.

Despite that heavy defeat, Scotland's finest hour on a global stage did come against New Zealand three years later, who at the time were arguably the best team in the world.

On a dreich day in Workington, Danny Brough kicked a last-minute goal to secure an 18-18 draw in the Four Nations. Scotland were the first, and remain the only, minnow nation to take a point from one of the game's big three in the Four Nations.

It was a performance built on grit, determination and no small level of skill in wet and windy conditions. They are qualities that Scotland will need to call upon if they are to impress in this year's tournament in England.

On the face of it, a draw doesn't appear that memorable a result, but when you consider Rugby League's status north of the border, it becomes a truly inspiring achievement that the current crop can aim to emulate.

Progression a tough ask

For their latest foray on to the world stage, head coach Nathan Graham is able to call on five Australia-based players, including Euan Aitken, who scored the game-defining try in the New Zealand draw six years ago.

However, the coach is missing the undoubted quality of Lachlan Coote - the full-back is an National Rugby League champion and a three-time Super League winner with St Helens but has suffered multiple concussions this season playing for Hull Kingston Rovers and is still recovering.

In Coote's absence, Aitken takes on additional responsibility for Scotland. He is a player well-known in the NRL for his versatility and consistency.

According to Opta, he made the most tackles of any New Zealand Warriors player in the 2022 NRL season, leading the defensive line, as well as making 43 tackle breaks with ball in hand.

Scotland's World Cup campaign gets under way on Sunday against Italy at Newcastle's Kingston Park, they then take on tournament favourites and defending champions Australia in Coventry, before returning to Newcastle, where they face Fiji.

With the top two teams in each group progressing to the quarter-finals, it is highly unlikely that Scotland will make it through, but a positive result against Italy would represent a good tournament for Graham's men.

The women's and wheelchair World Cups are also running alongside the men's tournament, with Scotland's wheelchair team taking on France, Wales and United States from 4 November.