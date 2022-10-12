I'm really looking forward to this Rugby League World Cup, now it's finally here, on home turf.

Just representing England is brilliant, and so is the opportunity ahead of us. It's a big challenge.

We're probably going under the radar a little bit in the build-up; there hasn't been too much talk around us compared to some of the other nations. But we are happy with that in our camp. We don't need anybody pumping up our tyres.

Our first game is up at Newcastle - St James' Park. I'll have my usual contingent there to watch; missus, mum and dad, grandad, sister and my daughter. It's nice to have the family in the stand.

Samoa are our opponents, and they're among the favourites to win it. I'll have played against most, if not all, of their lads during my time in the NRL.

They're a very talented and stacked team but we believe in our systems, and with the talent we've got, that we can get the job done.

We can only control what we do. We believe when we're at our best, we can beat anyone. That might sound over-confident but we believe that. We've got to if we're going to win it.

'It was special to be captain'

George Williams celebrated with his family after captaining England against Fiji

We've had a warm-up game and it was a special moment for me in particular, as Waney [head coach Shaun Wane] made me captain.

It was unreal - the best thing that has ever happened to me individually.

Obviously if we win the World Cup that will be fantastic as a team, but it's right up there to captain your country - not many people can say they've done that.

It's not bad for a little scrubber from Wigan - I've done all right!

My captaincy style was nothing too different - I didn't speak more than I usually would, I just tried to say what I'd normally say and not think about it too much.

I had to do a speech at the shirt presentation beforehand, which gave me a bit of a lump in my throat. I was very proud.

There were some really positive signs from the Fiji game, which we won 50-0.

The biggest one was the nil - that was massive. But to score 50 in those conditions showed we had some class and flair about us whatever the weather.

The weather was awful. I spoke to my old Wigan team-mate Harry Smith in the warm-up and said to him: "I bet this isn't how you dreamed of making your England debut."

It was hammering down - but my halves partner on the night, Marc Sneyd, said he likes the rain - that's why his kicking game is probably the best in Super League.

It was good to get the result we did.

'Quality players click pretty quickly'

Elliott Whitehead (left) recently became a dad, while Victor Radley (right) has pledged his future to England

We've not had many sessions together as a squad, but quality players click pretty quickly.

We've been pretty chilled for the first couple of days of camp, just getting to know each other. Some lads are new into the camp, haven't met most of the blokes before and haven't worked under Waney.

It's new for quite a lot of the squad but I've been there a while and I worked under Waney at Wigan.

We've had the football on in camp - they put it on the projector so we were watching a bit of the Champions League. Mind you, Liverpool got beaten at the weekend, so I'm getting plenty of stick over that.

There's a good balance, some young kids and older heads - I'm somewhere in the middle.

Sydney Roosters loose-forward Victor Radley is a good lad - he's really passionate about England. His dad is English, from Sheffield. He could definitely have gone on to play State of Origin and for Australia, so it's good to see him commit to England.

He reminds me of former England and Wigan loose-forward Sean O'Loughlin in that he's got the hands of a half-back but can tackle like a middle.

'It's nice to get back to family - and return focused'

I've got a daughter - who you'll have seen in the picture above - who turned one a couple of weeks ago. She's making noises and crawling and trying to walk at the moment - a couple of steps at a time.

My old Canberra team-mate Elliott Whitehead's just had a daughter too. She is getting on for four weeks old. Charlotte and I really got on with Elliott and his missus Grace when we were in Australia and we were happy they've had a baby.

Having a child has changed my life, definitely. I've always been invested in rugby and it gives you a different outlook on it. Whether you play well or badly, win or lose, she's always happy to see you.

Waney's been good with the camps, he's given us time with our families when we can. Even if you get home for a couple of hours it's nice. You come back focused.