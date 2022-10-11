Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jamie Doran played for Cumbria as they defeated Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up game in Workington last Friday

Whitehaven have signed Workington Town captain Jamie Doran.

Doran was at Derwent Park for eight seasons but, after their relegation from the Championship, he has joined his hometown club.

The former Wigan Warriors academy graduate has agreed a one-year deal with Whitehaven.

The 27-year-old, who plays as scrum-half or hooker, was part of the Cumbria team that defeated Jamaica 28-12 in a World Cup warm-up game last Friday.