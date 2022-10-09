Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Wardle came through the academy at Huddersfield Giants, going on to make 62 appearances and scoring 22 tries

Wigan Warriors have signed centre Jake Wardle from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year contract.

As part of the move, Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby have joined Huddersfield on permanent deals.

Wardle, 23, scored 22 tries in 62 games for Huddersfield, but most recently had a loan spell at Warrington Wolves.

"We have high expectations for Jake," Warriors head coach Matt Peet told the club website. external-link "We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan."

Wardle made his debut for England in the match against the Combined Nations All Stars team in June, but did not make the squad for the World Cup.

Centre Halsall, 21, made 17 appearances for Wigan, scoring eight tries, but spent last season on loan in the Championship at Newcastle Thunder, while prop Bibby played just one first-team game.

Bibby links up at the John Smith's Stadium with his older brother Jake, who joined Huddersfield from Wigan last month on a three-year contract.