Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Sidlow has played in Super League for Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions

Salford Red Devils have signed Adam Sidlow from Leigh Centurions for a second spell at the club.

Sidlow made 82 appearances for Salford between 2008 and 2012 and then went on to play for Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh.

The prop, 34, helped Leigh win promotion back into the Super League before signing this two-year deal.

"It feels unbelievable to be back at Salford after all these years, and I have to pinch myself," said Sidlow.

He told the club's website external-link : "I'm only a couple of games from 100 appearances at the club, so I'm looking forward to that and completing some unfinished business."

The Red Devils finished the 2022 Super League season in sixth place in head coach Paul Rowley's first year in charge and reached the semi-finals of the play-offs, where they were beaten by Grand Final winners St.Helens.