Morgan Smith scored 21 tries in 25 games for Featherstone in 2022

Wakefield Trinity have signed Featherstone Rovers half-back Morgan Smith on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for the Championship side last season.

Smith has previously played in Super League for Warrington Wolves and London Broncos.