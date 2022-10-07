Morgan Smith: Wakefield Trinity sign Featherstone Rovers half-back
Wakefield Trinity have signed Featherstone Rovers half-back Morgan Smith on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old scored 21 tries in 25 appearances for the Championship side last season.
Smith has previously played in Super League for Warrington Wolves and London Broncos.
"With the group we are building here at the club, I think we can do a really good job next season," he told the club website.