Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England head coach Shaun Wane
Shaun Wane was appointed as England head coach in February 2020, succeeding Wayne Bennett
Rugby League World Cup 2021
Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup, and now you have the chance to select who you think should be in the hosts' starting line-up to face Samoa in their opener on Saturday.

Pick your team and share it using #bbcrl on social media.

Positions in the selector below correspond to the usual rugby league numbering system as follows:

  • First - Full-back
  • Second and Fifth - Winger
  • Third and Fourth - Centre
  • Sixth and Seventh - Half-back
  • Eighth and Tenth - Prop
  • Ninth - Hooker
  • Eleventh and Twelfth - Second row
  • Thirteenth - Loose forward

My England World Cup starting team

Pick your starting England team for the Rugby League World Cup. Positions correspond with usual shirt numbers (eg. First = Full-back, Second and Fifth = Wingers etc).

