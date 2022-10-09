Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.
England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup, and now you have the chance to select who you think should be in the hosts' starting line-up to face Samoa in their opener on Saturday.
Pick your team and share it using #bbcrl on social media.
Positions in the selector below correspond to the usual rugby league numbering system as follows:
- First - Full-back
- Second and Fifth - Winger
- Third and Fourth - Centre
- Sixth and Seventh - Half-back
- Eighth and Tenth - Prop
- Ninth - Hooker
- Eleventh and Twelfth - Second row
- Thirteenth - Loose forward
My England World Cup starting team
Pick your starting England team for the Rugby League World Cup. Positions correspond with usual shirt numbers (eg. First = Full-back, Second and Fifth = Wingers etc).
