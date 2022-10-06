Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth Widdop had an injury-hit time with Warrington and made 15 appearances for the club last season

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Gareth Widdop from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves on a two-year contract.

Widdop, 33, left the Wire at the end of last season and was named their player of the season in 2021.

After 10 years in the NRL, playing for Melbourne Storm and St George, he joined Warrington in 2020.

"I'm really excited to extend my career for another couple of seasons at such a great club," Widdop said.

"They've put faith in me to bring me across to Castleford and, hopefully, I can bring a lot of experience from my career. I'm really excited to get started with the club."

An England international, Widdop announced his retirement from international rugby league before this autumn's World Cup.

Widdop faced a challenging time at Warrington, having arrived at the club in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd like to say it was smooth sailing but unfortunately moving from Australia and almost straight into Covid, meant missing my first season with Warrington. It was difficult for everyone obviously, difficult for the world and had a massive knock-on effect on life in general," he said.

"We got through that, and I had a great second year. I'd worked with Steve Price in Australia and he's a great coach and got me playing some really good football. That's what I want to get back to again, playing some really good football.

"Unfortunately, I've had a couple of injuries this year and as a team this year Warrington have struggled a bit, but I'm ready and raring to go now."