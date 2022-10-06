Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams says it is "unreal" to captain England for their warm-up match against Fiji

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Warrington half-back George Williams said it is an "unreal feeling" to be named captain of England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up match with Fiji in Salford on Friday.

The 27-year-old will stand in for first-choice skipper Sam Tomkins, who is being rested.

England open the World Cup against Samoa in Newcastle on 15 October.

Eighteen of head coach Shaun Wane's 24-man World Cup squad are set to feature in the Fiji fixture.

"It's an unreal feeling. I think it will be the pinnacle of my career to captain my country," said ex-Wigan Warriors and Canberra Raiders playmaker Williams.

"It's something that I'll cherish and I'm really looking forward to leading this great group out."

Tomkins missed games with a knee problem in the closing weeks of the Super League campaign, but the Catalans Dragons full-back told BBC Sport last week that he will be fit and "ready" for the start of the World Cup.

Friday's match against Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the previous three World Cups, will only be the fourth game that England have played since ex-Wigan coach Wane succeeded Wayne Bennett in February 2020.

England, World Cup runners-up in 2017, will also face France and Greece in the group phase after opening the tournament against Samoa at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

Ryan Hall is preparing for his third World Cup with England

'A lot of people are questioning me' - Hall

Friday's meeting will be the fourth between the two sides and the first since the 2013 Rugby League World Cup. England were the victors on that occasion, with Ryan Hall scoring two during the 34-12 success.

Nine years later, the Hull KR winger and England's all-time leading try scorer will once again face the Fijians as he prepares to appear in a third World Cup for his country.

"I'm getting to the stage where a lot of people are questioning me," Hall, 34, told the BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"But the coach is in charge of that and he's put his faith in me again, I think because of the work I have done in the Super League."

The winger started for England in the 2017 final which they narrowly lost 6-0 to hosts Australia.

"I'd like to go one step further," he added.

"I can't watch the final back too much because when Kallum Watkins breaks through and it looks like he's all alone and he gets a last-ditch ankle tap, I feel like we had the momentum.

"At that stage of the game, if we score, the last six minutes are going to be really interesting. As it happens, we'll have to create something like that this time."

England squad to face Fiji: Ackers, Batchelor, Burgess, Cooper, Farnworth, Hall, Hill, Marshall, McIlorum, McMeeken, Pearce-Paul, Powell, Radley, Smith, Sneyd, Thompson, Wardle, Watkins, Welsby, Whitehead, Williams, Young.