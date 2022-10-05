Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Hooley helped Batley reach this year's Championship Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos have signed Batley Bulldogs full-back Luke Hooley on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who worked with Rhinos coach Rohan Smith during his time with Bradford Bulls, scored 30 tries in 55 appearances for the Championship side.

"I can't wait to get started at Leeds, to join the Rhinos is a dream come true," he told the club website. external-link

"Rohan was a big influence on my decision, it was a no-brainer to work with him again."