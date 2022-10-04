Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sean Long helped Leeds Rhinos reach this year's Super League Grand Final

Featherstone Rovers have appointed Sean Long as head coach.

The 46-year-old has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant at Leeds Rhinos.

Long replaces Brian McDermott after the ex-Rhinos coach resigned last month after they lost to Batley in the Championship play-offs.

Chairman Mark Campbell told the club website: external-link "Sean brings a wealth of experience from a glittering playing career and over 10 years as a coach."

Long will join up with Fev after the World Cup, where he is working as an assistant for France.