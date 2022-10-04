Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ex-Wakefield captain Jacob Miller made 200 appearances for Trinity, scoring 292 points for them

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Jacob Miller on a three-year deal from local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Australian was made captain of Wakefield in 2019 and had made 200 appearances after joining in 2015.

Miller, 30, joins other new signings Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

"I'm obviously moving to a cross-town rival but the team and the squad that we are building for next year is really exciting," he said.

"I am really excited, and I am glad to be here. I can't wait to meet all of my new teammates and get started for next season," Miller added to the club website. external-link

The half-back was a mainstay in the Wakefield side, as he scored 62 tries and kicked 17 goals and 10 drop-goals in his time there.

Castleford ended the 2022 Super League season in seventh, as they were beaten to a play-off spot by Leeds Rhinos on the final day of the regular season.