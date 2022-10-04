Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Walker helped Salford reach the Super League Grand Final in 2019

Former Hull KR and Scotland prop Adam Walker has died at the age of 31.

Walker also had spells in Super League with Huddersfield, St Helens, Wakefield and Salford.

He was banned from playing for 20 months in 2017 after testing positive for cocaine after a game for Trinity at Widnes.

Former Salford team-mate Jackson Hastings said on Twitter external-link that Walker was a "champion team-mate and someone who was misunderstood".

Walker, whose twin brother Jonathan also played professionally, was capped 14 times by Scotland.