Oliver Wilson: Huddersfield Giants prop signs four-year deal
Huddersfield prop Oliver Wilson has signed a new four-year deal.
The 22-year-old has made 53 appearances for the Giants since joining from Bradford Bulls in 2019.
"Ollie is one of our most talented and emerging players within our squad who had a huge season this year," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.
"I'm really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve his game over the next four years to nail down a permanent place in the 17."