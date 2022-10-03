Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Oliver Wilson helped Huddersfield Giants finish third in Super League in 2022

Huddersfield prop Oliver Wilson has signed a new four-year deal.

The 22-year-old has made 53 appearances for the Giants since joining from Bradford Bulls in 2019.

"Ollie is one of our most talented and emerging players within our squad who had a huge season this year," head coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve his game over the next four years to nail down a permanent place in the 17."