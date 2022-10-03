Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Muizz Mustapha has also spent time on loan at Dewsbury, Newcastle Thunder and Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed prop forward Muizz Mustapha on a one-year contract from fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

The 22-year-old's stay with the Rhinos came to an end at the conclusion of the 2022 Super League season.

He made a total of six appearances for Leeds in 2022 as well as playing eight times during a spell on loan with Championship side Bradford Bulls.

"It's a new chapter and I can't wait to see what the future holds," he said.

"I've been at Leeds since I was a kid so it's a whole new environment. I want to play as many games as I can.

"I think over the past few years I've struggled to cement my place in the first team and have a good run of games - I want to be playing every week and get some good experience under my belt."

Mustapha's deal has the option of a further year in the club's favour.