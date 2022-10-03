Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Halliwell of Leeds Rhinos will captain England during their home World Cup

England have named the 11 players who will compete at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, including eight of the squad that beat France in June.

England were runners-up to France in each of the past two tournaments.

Tom Halliwell of Challenge Cup winners Leeds will captain the team, coached by Tom Coyd, when it begins on 3 November.

Rob Hawkins of Halifax and Leeds' Nathan Collins, who each scored five tries in Saturday's Super League Grand Final, are also selected by the hosts.

Halifax won a thrilling contest 52-48 to deny the Rhinos a domestic treble.

Halifax duo Wayne Boardman and Jack Brown are also selected, as is Seb Bechara of Catalans Dragons, who appeared for the victorious Panthers on Saturday on dual registration.

Leeds player-coach James Simpson completes the trio of Rhinos players in the World Cup squad.

England beat France 62-48 in their most recent fixture, after losing both games of a two-match home series to the French in November 2021, and the two are among the favourites to lift the World Cup on 18 November.

Eight nations will take part in the competition, which will run concurrently with the men's and women's World Cups, with England in Group A alongside Spain, Ireland and Australia.

Full squad: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors), James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos).

What is wheelchair rugby league?

Wheelchair rugby league follows many of the core principles and rules of rugby league, but with some adaptations.

Each team consists of five players, with matches played on a court approximately 46m x 20m.

A game lasts for two 40-minute halves and the scoring system is largely the same, with four points for a try and two more for a successful "kick" at goal, which is taken by punching the ball with a fist.

A team's possession lasts for six tackles before the ball is handed over, as in rugby league. All players wear tags on their shoulders and when at least one of them is removed from the player in possession by an opponent, that counts as one "tackle".

At the heart of wheelchair rugby league is inclusivity; players with and without a physical disability feature in the same team, as can male and female players.