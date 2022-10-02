Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Penrith Panthers scored five tries without reply in the first 58 minutes on their way to a commanding NRL Grand Final victory

Brian To'o scored two tries as Penrith Panthers retained the NRL title for the first time by beating the Parramatta Eels 28-12 at Sydney's Olympic Park.

Winger To'o, 24, scored his first to help the Panthers build an 18-0 half-time lead in front of 82,415 fans.

Centre Stephen Crichton and forward Scott Sorensen also crossed before To'o claimed his second and Charlie Staines added to the emphatic victory.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more," said Panthers coach Ivan Cleary.

"The boys were unbelievable. It was a dream come true, that first half - I sat back and watched the boys go to work.

"We've learned a fair bit in the last couple of finals we've played in. I'm very lucky and certainly blessed to be their coach."

Cleary's son, half-back Nathan, kicked eight points as the Panthers added to their regular season triumph.

The Eels had been bidding to end their 36-year wait for a title but only scored their first points during the final five minutes, Clint Gutherson and Jakob Arthur going over in quick succession.