Caleb Aekins scored Leigh's fourth try within seconds of the second-half restart

Championship play-off final: Leigh (18) 44 Tries: Inu 2, Lam, Wardle, Aekins, Mellor, MacDonald, O'Donnell Goals: Inu 6 Batley (0) 12 Tries: Morton, Gledhill Goals: Gilmore 2

Leigh Centurions booked their place back in Super League as they scorched eight tries past Batley Bulldogs to win the Championship play-off final.

A year on from being relegated for the third time, they booked an immediate return - but they were given a good battle by the brave Bulldogs.

Lachlan Lam, Kristian Inu and Joe Wardle all crossed before the break.

Inu, Caleb Aekins, Joe Mellor, Nene MacDonald, Kai O'Donnell then added five more tries in the second half.

Having got one back through Dale Morton, Leigh at least had the honour of the final score of the night when Adam Gledhill went over late on for their second try.

But it could not take the gloss off a great night for Leigh - and their coach Adrian Lam, who confirmed before the game that he had signed new two-year deal.

His sole quest will now be to become the first Leigh coach not to suffer instant relegation from Super League, as has happened on their three previous visits.

Coach's son Lachlan Lam got Leigh off and running with their first try of the night

But he has built a good side at Leigh Sports Village as the Championship winners had shown.

Leigh had lost just one of their 27 games during the regular season to finish five points clear of nearest rivals Featherstone Rovers - and 16 ahead of fifth-placed Batley.

They also had twice hammered Batley this season, 52-0 over in West Yorkshire in May, then 64-6 in the return less than a month ago.

Admittedly, Batley showed what they were capable of when they stunned Fev in the semis.

But after showing great spirit to keep Leigh out for almost 20 minutes, it was the coach's own son Lachlan Lam who forced the breakthrough.

His high kick caused confusion and, when it squirmed clear, it left him free to race in from 25 metres.

Two more tries followed before the break from Inu and Wardle before Aekins raced 50 metres down the left touchline to get the try count rolling again.

Mellor quickly added a fifth, followed by one for MacDonald and a second for Inu, his 24th of the season which, added to his six goals from eight, took his points tally to 391 for the season.

But, although there was an eighth try off the bench from O'Donnell, Batley's two tries from Morton and Gledhill, both improved by Tom Gilmore, were the very least they deserved.

In the League One play-off final earlier, Swinton beat Doncaster 16-10.

Leigh: Aekins; Inu, Chamberlain, MacDonald, Ferguson; Lam, Mellor; Sidlow, Smith, Amone, Wardle, Stone, Asiata.

Interchange: O'Donnell, Ipape, Reynolds, Nakubuwai

Batley Bulldogs: Hooley; Morton, Buchanan, Hodson, Campbell; White, Gilmore; Gledhill, Blake, Brown, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly

Interchange: Meadows, Leak, Ward, Flynn.

Attendance: 7,233

Referee: Chris Kendall