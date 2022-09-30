Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 on the BBC Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad.

Newcastle Knights winger Young, 21, and Sydney Roosters forward Radley, 24, are among six players in the 24-man squad yet to make their England debuts.

Head coach Shaun Wane has selected five players from Super League champions St Helens and six from NRL clubs.

Hosts England, led by Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins, open the World Cup against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

England squad: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson (all St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Luke Thompson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

