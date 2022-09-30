Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Victor Radley
Victor Radley is a two-time NRL Grand Final winner with Sydney Roosters
Rugby League World Cup 2021
Dates: 15 October to 19 November
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad.

Newcastle Knights winger Young, 21, and Sydney Roosters forward Radley, 24, are among six players in the 24-man squad yet to make their England debuts.

Head coach Shaun Wane has selected five players from Super League champions St Helens and six from NRL clubs.

Hosts England, led by Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins, open the World Cup against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

They are alongside France and World Cup debutants Greece in Group A.

England will play Fiji, semi-finalists at each of the past three World Cups, in a warm-up fixture at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium on Friday, 7 October, before kicking off their home tournament eight days later at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

The inclusion of Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth was revealed on Thursday, with the forward trio of Tom Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Luke Thompson making up the remainder of England's Australia-based contingent.

Lancashire-born Farnworth, 22, spent time with Manchester United as a schoolboy before switching his focus to rugby league and moving to Australia to link up with the Broncos.

Dom Young
Dom Young has scored 18 tries in 26 NRL appearances since moving to Newcastle Knights from Huddersfield Giants

Former Huddersfield Giants winger Young is another England-born prospect to break through and impress on the NRL stage, scoring 14 tries in 20 outings for the Knights this season.

He was eligible to represent Jamaica, who have named his brother Alex in their World Cup squad, but Young confirmed earlier this month that he wished to play for England.

Radley, although born and raised in Australia, qualifies for England through his father, who is from Sheffield.

The loose forward has twice appeared in Grand Final victories for Sydney Roosters.

There are also call-ups for uncapped Salford pair Andy Ackers and Marc Sneyd, who are rewarded for their part in helping the Red Devils to the Super League semi-finals, while Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul is the other player selected who is yet to feature in a match for the national team.

Experienced Huddersfield prop Chris Hill is also included for a third World Cup campaign with England.

It was confirmed on Thursday that St Helens' Super League Grand Final winners Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival would not be included because of injury concerns.

Injuries had already robbed Wane of more probable selections if fit, including Saints prop Alex Walmsley and Leeds centre Harry Newman, while Wigan's Liam Farrell missed the domestic run-in with a knee problem and has also not been selected.

Eight of the squad that were beaten finalists under Wayne Bennett in 2017 are included in the forthcoming World Cup, which was postponed by 12 months after Australia and New Zealand pulled out in 2021 citing "player welfare and safety concerns" relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wane was confirmed as Bennett's successor in February 2020, but the effects of the pandemic on the sporting calendar have meant the former Wigan coach has taken charge of just three matches since his appointment.

"After so many conversations with the players over the last two years, it's exciting for all of us to be getting ready to go into camp for a home World Cup," said Wane.

"The mood of the players and staff is fantastic. The opening match against Samoa in Newcastle is going to be a massive occasion, and I know English rugby league fans and the sporting public will get behind us."

England squad: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson (all St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Luke Thompson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

Comments

Join the conversation

132 comments

  • Comment posted by adrian, at 15:41 30 Sep

    Anyone who watches the NRL knows that Victor Radley is one of the very top players in Rugby League worldwide. Good to have him on board.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, at 14:09 30 Sep

    Bit worrying when Wane picks over the hill players like Hall, Watkins and Hill. As for picking Knackerllorum wow, never an international in a million years, smacks of pure desperation.

    • Reply posted by no_likey_no_lighty, at 14:57 30 Sep

      no_likey_no_lighty replied:
      McIllorum is quality mate, Watkins is back to some form. Yes, the squad isn't the best and we have gone backwards from 4 years ago, but don't let silly club rivalries cloud your judgement

  • Comment posted by Dean, at 17:12 30 Sep

    When people say a team in London adds nothing to RL do the maths - its 13% of England's world cup squad who wouldn't be there (or playing league at all) without having developed in London or with the Broncos - Kai, McMeeken and Ackers

    • Reply posted by Georgie, at 20:17 30 Sep

      Georgie replied:
      They would. But they would be in areas where people really care about the game. Not the Johnny come lately types.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 15:02 30 Sep

    Feel sorry for Shaun Wane. That squad lacks the depth & quality available to his predecessors.

    Can't wait for it to start.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, at 16:30 30 Sep

    Great mix of youth and experience. I can’t wait, bring it on !!

  • Comment posted by slithy-toves, at 16:15 30 Sep

    Looks like a squad designed to withstand the brutal attritional games this tournament promises.

    I also have a feeling that Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth will be household names in the UK by the end of it.

    • Reply posted by ReturnofChris, at 17:33 30 Sep

      ReturnofChris replied:
      Agree with Young, looks good from what I've seen in the weekly highlights.

  • Comment posted by Colin Zeal, at 15:59 30 Sep

    No Marshall, McQueen or Leeming,
    With Hall, McMeeken and McIllorum getting in the squad is baffling.

  • Comment posted by DrTheopolis, at 15:53 30 Sep

    Shame about Lomax, he was awesome in the grand final.

    Looking forward to the world cup regardless.

  • Comment posted by FallenAngel, at 14:23 30 Sep

    You do all realise England have zero chance of winning . You just need to watch the NRL to know that is a fact .

    • Reply posted by HK1, at 14:57 30 Sep

      HK1 replied:
      You do realise that nearly 50% of this squad play/have played in the NRL

  • Comment posted by bezzer0607, at 14:06 30 Sep

    What about Chris Mc’queen he’s had an outstanding season

    • Reply posted by no_likey_no_lighty, at 14:58 30 Sep

      no_likey_no_lighty replied:
      Defo should have been in the squad

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 13:36 30 Sep

    People who bash both codes aren't real rugby fans in my opinion and should stick to watching football

  • Comment posted by vvales, at 17:01 30 Sep

    The best union coaches and players invariably come from league so jones needs to be paying attention. Looking fwrd to the league WC as it is always great to watch talented committed teams.

    • Reply posted by Georgie, at 20:18 30 Sep

      Georgie replied:
      They were old school RL players when the RL took care of the game at its roots. I fear RL is in mortal decline...just like speedway.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, at 15:06 30 Sep

    Do have to chuckle at BBC sometimes.
    Just a casual observer really but they completely ignore rugby league all the time (even when showing games) and now suddenly 'we have the world cup' and HYS start to pop up all over the place.
    Get ready for patronising tales of the 'nation embracing the team' and info on how to get involved and the rules.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, at 15:12 30 Sep

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Only sometimes?

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, at 14:25 30 Sep

    A squad that is well capable of reaching the Quater Finals 🙄

    • Reply posted by postie69, at 22:19 30 Sep

      postie69 replied:
      The same Quarter finals that your spelling would possibly qualify for 🤔

  • Comment posted by JB, at 14:27 30 Sep

    We have been knocked about a bit with some injuries but we have an experienced pack that won't take a backward step and some very exciting young players in Welsby, Farnworth and Young.

    Its a home World Cup and we can do well.

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, at 14:39 30 Sep

    A few over 30s and well past it duffers made the squad then. Wonder why Wane did'nt give the likes of Harry Pinner, Harold Wagstaff and Steve Norton a ring. Dissapointment ahead as per !

    • Reply posted by Big col, at 15:31 30 Sep

      Big col replied:
      The world cup starts in 2 weeks mate not 2 years - squad for today and based on players who are fit and available.

  • Comment posted by Tim Probert, at 13:39 30 Sep

    Herbert Farnworth. Remember the name.

    • Reply posted by no_likey_no_lighty, at 15:00 30 Sep

      no_likey_no_lighty replied:
      Him or Dom young will be the breakout star, but probably the latter

  • Comment posted by diamondcutter, at 20:47 30 Sep

    Good luck England

  • Comment posted by Foreign Spy, at 19:38 30 Sep

    As a Brit who lives in New Zealand and follows the NZ Warriors in the NRL but supports England, I wish the lads all the best for THE CUP!

  • Comment posted by Treizeiste60, at 14:07 30 Sep

    Squad looks short on centres. Presumably Kallum Watkins is picked to play there. Disappointed Kruise Leeming isn't included.

    • Reply posted by is, at 14:53 30 Sep

      is replied:
      Agree about Kruse - especially when Sin-bin Micky is in!
      On form though Kallum Watkins has looked very good all season - proved me wrong !

